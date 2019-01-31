Afghan banks to run representative offices in Tehran

Three Afghan banks have applied for opening representative offices in the southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar, a senior official at Chabahar Free Trade Zone Organization said on Thursday.

The Afghan bank will start activities after the Central Bank of Iran's (CBI) consent per se, Gholam-Reza Panah told, according to IRNA.



Most of the Iranian banks have established branches in the strategic zone of Chabahar, and the Afghans can do so after undergoing the legal formalities, Panah said.



The official went on to say that there is no limitation for foreign banks to set up branches in Chabahar.



Over 160 Afghan companies are active in Chabahar free trade zone, and the new applicants can start activities after registering their companies in the time limit, he said.



Referring to considerable capacities of Chabahar, Panah said the Iranian port is one of the best places for economic operations.