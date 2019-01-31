RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1116 GMT January 31, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238203
Published: 0700 GMT January 31, 2019

Afghan banks to run representative offices in Tehran

Afghan banks to run representative offices in Tehran

Three Afghan banks have applied for opening representative offices in the southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar, a senior official at Chabahar Free Trade Zone Organization said on Thursday.

The Afghan bank will start activities after the Central Bank of Iran's (CBI) consent per se, Gholam-Reza Panah told, according to IRNA.

Most of the Iranian banks have established branches in the strategic zone of Chabahar, and the Afghans can do so after undergoing the legal formalities, Panah said.

The official went on to say that there is no limitation for foreign banks to set up branches in Chabahar.

Over 160 Afghan companies are active in Chabahar free trade zone, and the new applicants can start activities after registering their companies in the time limit, he said.

Referring to considerable capacities of Chabahar, Panah said the Iranian port is one of the best places for economic operations.

   
KeyWords
Afghan
banks
Tehran
representative offices
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0696 sec