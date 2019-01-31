China offered to nearly halve cost of Malaysia's $20-billion rail project: sources

China offered to nearly halve the cost of a $20-billion rail project to save the centerpiece of its infrastructure push in Southeast Asia, two sources said on Thursday, but contradictory remarks by Malaysian ministers leave the outcome uncertain.

The conflicting statements made over the past week on the status of the East Coast Railway Link (ECRL) underscore the political and diplomatic challenges facing the government of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in renegotiating the contract, Reuters.com reported.

Contractor China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) had offered to cut construction costs of 67 billion ringgit ($16.39 billion) for the 688-km (428-mile) project by as much as half, the sources said.

Expenses on interest and land acquisition help make up the rest of the total cost.

After coming to power in May, Mahathir, a critic of China’s investments in Malaysia, vowed to renegotiate or cancel what he calls “unfair” Chinese projects authorized by his predecessor Najib Razak and suspended the ECRL in July.

However, on Wednesday Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Malaysia was pursuing more talks with China.

That news came days after another minister said the cabinet had decided to terminate the contract and a day after Mahathir sought China’s understanding over the planned cancellation.

Negotiations have continued since the July suspension, with Malaysia indicating that it was looking for cheaper proposals on what would have been China’s biggest Belt and Road venture in Southeast Asia.

Apart from the finance ministry, CCCC and its domestic partner Malaysia Rail Line (MRL) have also had to present their proposals to Mahathir’s long-time adviser, Daim Zainuddin, among other government officials.

Ties with China deteriorated after Mahathir led a coalition of unlikely partners to election victory over Najib’s Barisan Nasional alliance that had governed the country for 60 years.

“It is not an easy task for a coalition of diverse parties with almost no experience in the federal government,” said Adib Zalkapli, Malaysia director of public policy consultancy Bower Group Asia.

“And each of the parties may have different ideas about foreign policy in the ‘new Malaysia’.”

The rail project was launched in 2017 in a push for Chinese investment during the administration of Najib, whose near-decade long rule ended in electoral defeat amid a massive financial scandal.

Hit by ballooning costs, lack of transparency and the risk it could saddle Malaysia with uncomfortably large debt, the project has come to symbolize Najib’s scandal-ridden administration.

At the time, the opposition, which included Mahathir, accused Najib of selling out Malaysia’s sovereignty to China.