Iran to raise number of export terminals: Minister

Iran’s Minister of Agricultural Jihad announced on Thursday that the country plans to increase the number of terminals for the export of agricultural products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a wheat-saving project, Mahmoud Hojjati said export terminals are necessary for country’s agriculture which has the capacity to earn hard currency, IRNA reported.



Agriculture-jahad minister, who is on a day-long visit to Qazvin west of Tehran, is to open 130 product and agricultural projects on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Feb 1979 Islamic Revolution.