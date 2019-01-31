RSS
0350 GMT January 31, 2019

News ID: 238214
Published: 1223 GMT January 31, 2019

EU parliament recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan interim president

EU parliament recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan interim president

The European Parliament recognized Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido as the de-facto head of state on Thursday, a symbolic step that lawmakers said was designed to keep the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

EU lawmakers voted in a non-binding resolution to recognize Guaido as interim leader and called on all EU governments to follow suit, Reuters.com reported.

“From Europe, we can help change the Venezuelan regime and make it known that tyrants will never enlighten any democratic possibility,” Spanish center-right EU lawmaker Esteban Gonzalez Pons said in a statement.

 

   
