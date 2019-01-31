Transit of goods earns Iran $900bn in 10 months: Minister

News ID: 238215 Published: 1246 GMT January 31, 2019

Minister of Economy and Finance Farhad Dejpasand says transit of goods from Iran in the first 10 months of this Iranian calendar year (beginning on March 21, 2018) earned the country 900 million dollars, proving positive in Iran's favor in the trade balance.

Dejpasand told a group of academics in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan in southeastern Iran that among other achievements in the period was 20 percent growth in the resources in the country, IRNA reported.



He said all capacities should be used to attain economic development and vibrancy.

KeyWords