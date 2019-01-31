Russia accuses British broadcaster BBC of ‘certain violations’

Russia’s media regulator says an investigation it had launched into the activities of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the country has found “certain violations” by the broadcaster.

“The spot check on British Television which broadcasts BBC World News is completed. Certain violations were found. An assessment of the procedural status of these violations is currently being carried out,” Russia’s state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Thursday.

Roskomnadzor said the case will proceed and it will decide how to deal with the violations, without elaborating on what irregularities BBC had been involved in and in what the potential fines would be, Presstv reported.

The investigation began last month when British authorities targeted Moscow-backed Russia Today television network and said the channel has been in breach of UK laws in its coverage of a diplomatic stand-off between Russia and Britain last year.

Russia has repeatedly accused London of pressuring RT not to cover the truth surrounding a positioning attack on a former Russian spy in southern England last year.

The British government has accused Moscow of ordering the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March. Russia denies the allegations which prompted several Western governments to expel Russian diplomats.

Roskomnadzor said earlier this month that the BBC had aired programs that propagated the ideas of a terrorist group, adding that the publishing of the material may have broken the Russian law.

The RT announced this month that it would legally challenge a ruling by British media regulator Ofcom in December which said seven of the news channels’ programs covering the Skripal case had been in breach of UK media laws.