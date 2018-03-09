Al-Mustaqbal daily owned by Lebanon's Hariri prints last edition

Lebanon’s al-Mustaqbal paper, founded by former prime minister Rafiq Hariri, has published its last print edition, reportedly buckling under financial woes and the strength of the competition.

The daily, which is owned by Hariri’s son and premier-designate Sa’ad, printed out a special edition on Thursday as it bowed out of the print world.

The headline ran "Al-Mustaqbal, between two generations" above an image, which had been used when it reported Rafiq Hariri’s assassination in a bombing in the capital Beirut in 2005, to reflect the changes affecting the newspaper over the years.

The issue featured 32 pages bearing some of the daily’s front pages across its 20-year-long history, Presstv reported.

Those included the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the 2009 launch of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon to investigate Hariri’s killing.

Lebanon’s The Daily Star said al-Mustaqbal will be published solely online as of February 14.

Editor-in-Chief Bassam Nounou said it had fallen victim to both the wider problems of lower advertising revenue and the growing influence of the social media, as well as financial constraints faced by its parent organization, Arab United Press.

"There's a crisis in print journalism," he said, noting, "And for Mustaqbal, there is a financial crisis. They mentioned it in all their mediums."

Several prominent Lebanese dailies have perished likewise over the past years.

Al-Mustaqbal is named after the caretaker prime minister’s Future Movement, and echoes the party’s political line.