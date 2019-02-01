Mindfulness is a natural painkiller, research suggested.

A study found the trendy meditation is just as effective at easing discomfort as the go-to treatment Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), dailymail.co.uk reported.

Focusing the mind on the present moment is thought to help sufferers cope with their discomfort, which also improves their 'physical functioning' and reduces their risk of depression.

The research was carried out by The Ottawa Hospital in Ontario, and led by the biostatistician Dr. Wei Cheng.

Writing in the journal Evidence Based Mental Health, the scientists said, “While CBT is considered to be the preferred psychological intervention of [chronic pain], not all patients with [it] experience a clinically significant treatment response.

“Although a number of recommendations have been proposed to improve CBT for patients with chronic pain, an additional solution may be to offer patients mindfulness based stress reduction.

“[Mindfulness] shows promise in improving pain severity and reducing pain interference and psychological distress.”

Chronic pain affects one in five adults and “may impact all dimensions of a person's wellbeing”.

The most common psychological-based treatment is CBT, which aims to help people develop coping mechanisms for their discomfort.

However, this does not work for all sufferers.

The researchers set out to determine CBT's effectiveness compared to Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR).

MBSR focuses on 'building awareness and acceptance of moment-to-moment experiences including physical discomfort and difficult emotions'.

The scientists trawled through 21 studies with a total of nearly 2,000 chronic pain sufferers.

These patients — who were mainly women — underwent either CBT or MBSR for at least three months.

The participants were aged between 35 and 65, and largely suffered from musculoskeletal pain, such as back ache or arthritis.

In nearly four out of ten of the studies, the patients had endured their pain for more than a decade.

Results suggested mindfulness is just as effective as CBT when it comes to improving 'physical functioning'.

Both are also equally as good at easing pain and reducing associated conditions, such as depression.

But the researchers stress only one of the studies directly compared CBT with MBSR.

The scientists also only judged 12 of the trials to be of 'reasonable or good quality'.

Further research is therefore required to determine if CBT or mindfulness is better for people with different types of pain and psychological symptoms, they added.