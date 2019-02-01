WA police seize 10kg meth, $1.5m cash in separate Perth drug raids

Alleged Perth, Western Australia (WA), meth dealers were stripped of close to $11.6 million in illicit profits police said, after two separate drug busts this week netted 10 kilograms of meth, almost $1.6 million cash and two guns.

The meth was worth about $10 million and represented about 100,000 ‘street level hits’, with Acting Detective-Superintendent John Hutchison saying he was pleased police had stopped those from reaching Perth addicts, thewest.com.au reported.

Three men allegedly caught with the drugs and cash have been charged after investigations into two separate syndicates resulted in raids on Thursday in Rivervale, High Wycombe and Golden Bay.

Detectives from the meth enforcement taskforce first swooped on a 20-year-old motorist in the carpark of a Rivervale motel about 11:00 a.m. and say they found $689,860 cash in a cardboard box in his vehicle.

They then searched the High Wycombe home of a 22-year-old man, where they allegedly found about 8.4 kilograms of meth — worth $8.4 million — and $809,950 in cash.

Several hours later, organized crime squad detectives targeting another network raided two homes in Golden Bay allegedly linked to a 27-year-old man.

At one home they found a handgun and a loaded sawn-off rifle, as well as about 1.8 kilograms of meth — worth about $1.8 million, 142 grams of MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy — and $33,900 cash and steroids.

They found $49,500 at the second property.

Hutchison said it was a concern to police to find people with drugs, let alone large quantities like those in these cases.

“We believe we’ve put a significant dent in the drug supply market in Perth,” he said.

But he said the seizure of cash was almost as significant.

“We obviously have to investigate where the cash comes from but at this stage, it appears to have come from the sale and supply of methylamphetamine,” Hutchison claimed.

He said he was not shocked by the young ages of the two men charged over the Rivervale and High Wycombe raids.

“It reiterates the fact to people that no matter who you are, what age you are and where you’re from, if you’re dealing in meth we will target you and hunt you down,” he warned.

Police charged the 20-year-old motorist with possession of stolen or unlawfully obtained property (cash), while his 22-year-old co-accused is facing charges of possessing meth with intent to sell or supply and possessing stolen or unlawfully obtained property (cash).

A 27-year-old man has been charged over the Golden Bay raids with eight offenses, including possessing prohibited drugs with intent to sell or supply, aggravated possession of firearms and having ready access to both weapons and illegal drugs.