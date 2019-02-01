RSS
News ID: 238248
Published: 1217 GMT February 01, 2019

Deir-e Gachin; mother of Iranian caravanserais

Ilna.ir

Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai is one of the greatest caravanserais of Iran which is located in the center of Kavir National Park in Qom province.

This caravanserai is situated on the ancient route from Rey to Qom, ifpnews.com reported.

Its distinctive features is the reason it is called ‘Mother of Iranian Caravanserais’.

The caravanserai is located in the central Qom Province, 80 kilometers northeast of Qom City (60 kilometers into Garmsar Freeway) and 35 kilometers southwest of Varamin County, ifpnews.com wrote.

This structure is called Deir-e Gachin because it had a dome that was made of plaster (Gach in Farsi). Today, however, there is no such dome in the structure.

The structure of this caravanserai dates back to the Sassanid Era, while restorations took place in the Seljuk, Safavid and Qajar eras. The current form belongs to the Safavid Era.

The architecture of this structure includes different sections such as the mosque, the Qajari bath, private shabestan, fodder barn, harem, porch, roof, main entrance and Sassanid yard.

   
KeyWords
Deir-e Gachin
caravanserais
Iranian
 
