0644 GMT February 01, 2019

News ID: 238255
Published: 0255 GMT February 01, 2019

Six Iranian shorts to vie at US Queens World festival

Six Iranian shorts to vie at US Queens World festival

Six Iranian short films have been selected to compete in the Ninth Queens World Film Festival (QWFF) in the US.

The titles are: 'Birthday Night' by Omid Shams, 'Balance' by Barzan Rostami, 'Starvation' by Zahra Rostampour, 'Sluggish Life' by Mohsen Mehri-Deravi, 'Limbo' by Qasideh Golmakani and 'Isolated Crows of Solitude' by Sahar Soleimani, reported ifilmtv.com.

Earlier, 'Birthday Night' received awards at the 2018 Linz Int'l Short Film Festival in Austria, 7th Short. Sweet. Film Festival in the US and the 16th Third Eye Film Festival in India.

'Balance' is also a game winner with awards from 2018 Lake City Int'l Film Festival in India and Sarajevo Youth Film Festival in Bosnia-Herzegovina as well as a nod for best short animation at Redline Int'l Film Festival in Canada.

QWFF is a multi-day annual film festival that provides screening and professional development opportunities and an educational initiative for youth and seniors.

The festival's ninth edition is slated for March 21 to 31.

 

   
