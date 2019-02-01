Armenia’s PM to pay official visit to Iran in February

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Iran in February.

The Armenian prime minister announced his visit plan to the Islamic Republic in Germany, armenpress.am reported.

“On February 27 I am leaving for Iran on an official visit,” Pashinyan said at the meeting with the Armenian community in Germany’s Cologne city.

Pashinyan has recently supported relations between the two countries, saying it is necessary to do everything for these ties to remain so.

“And I want to express hope and confidence that the governments of Armenia and Iran will take measures and will ensure the normal development of the Armenia-Iran relations. And this is really a priority for our government, and we will do everything to reach this goal”, he said in December.

On Wednesday, an Iranian delegation led by Iranian Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity and Energy Homayoun Haeri held talks with Armenia’s Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan in Yerevan.

The Iranian delegation also included Hamidreza Salehi, the executive director of Sanir, the contractor of the Armenia-Iran 400KW power transmission line construction project.

During the meeting the sides discussed details of the construction of the third high-voltage electricity transmission line between Iran and Armenia, the Meghri HPP construction project, as well as the gas for electricity exchange project and opportunities for enhancing its volumes.

The sides attached importance to deepening commercial relations between the two states, where the abovementioned projects have a special role. The need for boosting mutual-visits of energy officials was also highlighted.