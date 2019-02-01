Iran welcomes new Lebanese govt., vows support

Iran welcomed the formation of a new government headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Lebanon after a nine-month deadlock and reiterated its support for the country's security.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the Lebanese government and people on the formation of a new government in Lebanon, which is the result of empathy and understanding among all Lebanese tribes and groups," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday, Press TV reported.

The breakthrough came after rival factions worked out a compromise allowing representation of Sunni lawmakers backed by the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Rival political groups had been locked in disagreement over the make-up of a new government since May, after the country’s first parliamentary elections in nine years.

Qassemi said the present success is not limited to the formation of the government.

"It is rather a sign of the will of a nation and its leaders to draw their future within the framework of independence with unity, consensus and empathy and without any foreign coercion and pressure," he said.

Iran, he said, "reiterates its support for Lebanon's stability and security and hopes that the formation of the Lebanese government will open a new stage in the country and lead to further proximity among all political currents and pave the way for Lebanon's development and prosperity."

Lebanon's presidency announced a new government make-up on Thursday, marking an increase in the number of ministries affiliated with the Lebanese national resistance.

Hariri, who has headed the outgoing government since 2016, called the new government “a reflection of Lebanon’s image in 2019.”

Lebanon's presidency announces the formation of a new national unity government, putting an end to months-long stalemate on the country's political stage.

The new cabinet is now expected to introduce reforms aimed at dealing with corruption and fixing its ailing electricity sector.

Lebanon is facing deepening economic woes and Hariri told reporters the economy will be priority. “There isn’t any more time to waste,” he said.