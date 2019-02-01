'Takhti, the World Champion', screened for blind audiences, gets kudos at Fajr festival

'Takhti, the World Champion', directed by Bahram Tavakkoli, received special screenings for the visually impaired audiences on the third day of 37th Fajr Film Festival (FFF), said the head of Iran's Cinema Organization.

According to ifilmtv.com, Hossein Entezami added this is the first time that a movie has been screened exclusively for visually impaired audiences at FFF.

The cast of the movie includes Atila Pesyani, Mahour Alvand, Hamidreza Azarang, Banipal Shoumoun, Parivash Nazariyeh, Behnoush Tabatabaee, Farhad Ayish, Siavash Tahmoures, Masoumeh Qasemipour, Setareh Pesyani and Shirin Yazdanbakhsh.

Gholamreza Takhti was born in Tehran on August 27, 1930. At the age of 15, he enrolled in Poulad Club in southern Tehran and was trained to become a wrestler.

He won his first Iranian championship in 1950 and later in 1951 he took a silver medal at the world freestyle championship in Helsinki, Finland. That was one of the first international medals to be won by Iranian wrestlers.

Takhti also bagged several other medals, but that is not the only reason why he is so popular among Iranians. He proved to be a real hero by showing exemplary character such as helping the poor and needy.

Established in 1982, Fajr Film Festival is an event that celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to local and international films.

Since its establishment, the festival has played a vital role in the development of the Iranian cinema industry.

Supervised by Iran's Culture Ministry, the festival hosts veteran directors and new filmmakers from Iran and across the world every year.

The 37th Fajr opened on January 30 and is slated to run until February 11, in Tehran and several other Iranian cities. It coincides with ceremonies to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.