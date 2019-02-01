Energy minister: Iran, region's top electricity producer

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran has become the region's top producer of electricity, exchanging energy with all neighboring states, announced the country's energy minister on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to begin construction of a 546-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Sabzevar in the eastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, Reza Ardakanian added this has been achieved thanks to the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution and those who sacrificed their lives to topple the former US-backed Pahlavi regime and defend the country during the Iraqi imposed war (1980-88), IRNA reported.

He noted that Iranian experts' knowledge and the country's technological advances in the field of energy and electricity generation have gained international reputation.

The minister described electricity generation industry as one of Iran's important advantages, adding more important than that, is the country's efficient and skilled human resources and workforce.

Turning to his recent meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, he said this country is among the most important fields of activity for Iranian power generation industry.

Ardakanian noted that Syria requires 800 megawatts of electricity per annum, adding Iran can build power plants in the Arab country.

He said in the past few days, Iran began the construction of a combined cycle power plant in the Syrian port city of Latakia.

Russia has expressed willingness to import gas turbines produced by Iran's MAPNA Group, a leading Iranian industrial group with a world class status in the global market, the minister said.

Renewable energy sector

Ardakanian further voiced Iran's support for domestic and foreign investors who invest in renewable energy sector.

"We will support investors in the solar and wind plants' projects," he noted.

The minister reiterated that his country has the required potentials for generating renewable energies.

The government seeks to prevent currency rate fluctuations' from negatively impacting related businesspersons, Ardakakian added.

In a relevant development in early January, Slovakian businessmen visiting Tehran, in a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee Hossein Amiri Khamkani, reassured that they are resolute to strengthen cooperation in generating renewable energies with Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides called for developing and strengthening bilateral trade relations and cooperation in the field of generating renewable energies.

Commenting on the longstanding friendship between the two countries, the Slovak businessmen and traders said they will strive to further strengthen business relations between the two sides.

They added, "We have good experience in the field of generating renewable energies and want to strengthen our cooperation with Iran in that area."

Commenting on Iran's economic and trade relations with Slovakia in the same meeting, Amiri Khamkani said, "The Iranian Parliament welcomes developing and strengthening of relations with Slovakia in various fields."

Amiri Khamkani stressed that the Iranian Parliament is ready to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The senior lawmaker said, "We hope to see an increase in economic relations, especially in the area of producing renewable energies."