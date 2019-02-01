RSS
0642 GMT February 01, 2019

Published: 0434 GMT February 01, 2019

Official: Chabahar port important for Iran's economic development

Official: Chabahar port important for Iran's economic development
IRNA

Chabahar port in southeastern Iran has an important position in accelerating the country's economic development, said the secretary of the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones.

Addressing a group of students, people and local officials in Chabahar on Friday, Morteza Bank added today, the world is aware of the port's status, IRNA wrote.

He said the exemption of Chabahar from the unilateral US sanctions against Iran indicates the port's international importance.

Bank added that Chabahar is regarded one of the most important and strategic regions of Iran.

He further said that Iran's progress after the 1979 Islamic Revolution cannot be compared with that of the previous revolution.

 

 

 

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
IRNA
