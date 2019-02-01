India says in talks with US to extend Iran sanctions waiver

India is in talks with the US to extend a waiver on sanctions imposed on Iran's crude oil exports, said a senior Indian official.

"We are talking to the US on energy-related aspects, including the waiver from sanctions. It is a continuous process," said Sanjay Sudhir, the joint secretary for international cooperation at India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, according to Reuters.

India, Iran's second-biggest oil customer after China, has already reduced its intake of Iranian oil but has not decided whether to end purchases completely, Tasnim News Agency reported.

India prefers Iranian oil as it comes cheap and suits many refineries' technical configuration.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations between Iran and P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, the UK, France and Germany), and announced plans to reimpose Washington's unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

The second round of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic went effect on November 4.

Those sanctions were supposed to shut down Iranian oil exports, but they failed to do so after Washington, over fear of a supply crunch in global markets, granted eight countries temporary exemptions to allow them to buy from Tehran without any punishment.