Iran starts marking 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Iran began the 10-Day Dawn celebrations on Friday to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

The nationwide ceremonies kicked off at 9:33 a.m. local time (0603 GMT), the time when the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini returned to the Iranian capital on February 1, 1979 after a 15-year exile in Paris.

A special ceremony was held at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum south of Tehran, with a host of senior state and military officials as well as thousands of people from all walks of life in attendance.

Another ceremony was held at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery south of the capital, where Imam Khomeini delivered his first speech after returning from the exile, in an address to five million people.

Similar ceremonies were held across the country and in other parts of the world to mark the first day of the Ten-Day Dawn period.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet ministers visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum and paid respect to the late founder of the Islamic Republic and Iranian martyrs.

Imam Khomeini spent more than 14 years in exile, mostly in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf. He also spent some time in Turkey and France before his return to Iran.

Millions of people converged on the capital from across the country on the day of his return. His arrival gave considerable momentum to popular protests against the US-backed Pahlavi regime, which eventually led to its overthrow ten days later.

The 10-Day Dawn festivities will culminate in nationwide rallies on February 11 this year, the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.