RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0641 GMT February 01, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238286
Published: 0616 GMT February 01, 2019

Boko Haram kills 60 in northeast Nigeria: Amnesty

Boko Haram kills 60 in northeast Nigeria: Amnesty

Amnesty International says an attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group on Nigeria’s northeastern town of Rann has left at least 60 people dead, denouncing Nigerian authorities for their failure to protect civilians.

The UK-based rights group said in a statement on Friday that the attack had been carried out on Rann in Borno State on Monday and that it “was the deadliest yet by Boko Haram.”

“This attack on civilians who have already been displaced by the bloody conflict may amount to [a] possible war crime, and those responsible must be brought to justice,” said Osai Ojigho, Amnesty’s Nigeria director, Presstv reported.

She also condemned as “unacceptable” the Nigerian authorities’ failure to protect people.

“Witnesses told us that Nigerian soldiers [in the area] abandoned their posts the day before the attack, demonstrating the authorities’ utter failure to protect civilians,” she said.

Amnesty also analyzed satellite images that showed hundreds of structures burned in the east, south, and southeast of Rann.

“Using satellite imagery, we have also been able to confirm the mass burning of structures as Boko Haram unleashed a massive assault on Rann, most of which is now destroyed,” said Ojigho.

Earlier, on January 14, the Takfiri militants had attacked a military base and set fire to over 100 structures in Rann, leaving seven people dead.

The town is currently sheltering some 35,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to the International Organization for Migration.

In January, the United Nations warned about growing violence by Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria, saying more than 30,000 people — mostly women and children — have fled their homes in the conflict-ridden area over the past weeks.

Boko Haram’s nine-year militancy is estimated to have killed more than 27,000 people and forced 1.8 million others to flee their homes.

In 2015, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group.

   
KeyWords
Boko Haram
kills
Nigeria
attack
protect
 
Resource: presstv
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2016 sec