The Japanese government is planning to strengthen regulations on brokers who collect large sums from foreigners seeking to work in Japan, as the country will open up to foreign blue-collar workers from this April.

According to a draft plan compiled by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the government aims to enhance protection of foreign workers from April by introducing tougher standards for Japanese placement agencies working with brokers overseas, japantoday.com reported.

The move reflects problems faced by foreign workers who arrive in Japan as trainees under a government-sponsored technical internship program. They often bear heavy debts as brokers collect a large amount of money from the workers or their families under the pretext of guarantee deposits or other fees.

Under the envisioned tighter regulations, placement agencies in Japan may have their permits revoked or not be granted them if associated brokers overseas collect deposits from workers, make them sign contracts that require them to pay penalties if they quit in the middle, or lend them travel expenses and other fees.

Japan currently checks whether brokers are given permission for their work in each country but does not check on whether they collect deposits.

Tokyo has created a new visa system to attract foreign workers into its labor-hungry sectors, including construction, farming and nursing care, due to an aging population and falling birthrate.

The introduction of the system represents a major change for the country, which had effectively granted working visas only to people with professional knowledge and high skills, such as doctors, lawyers and teachers.

The number of foreign workers in Japan has tripled over the past decade to a record-high 1.46 million as of October, according to the ministry.