RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1157 GMT February 02, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238297
Published: 0933 GMT February 02, 2019

Chinese police expose fraudulent organizations

Chinese police expose fraudulent organizations
westwaleschronicle.co.uk

The Chinese government made public the names of 43 fraudulent organizations that were uncovered by police during a targeted campaign.

These illegal organizations, usually titled as certain funds or projects, all involve suspects from Lingyun County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Ministry of Public Security, xinhuanet.com reported.

Under false pretenses of unfreezing national assets, targeted poverty alleviation or charity, the suspects lured victims into their schemes by promising huge profits by paying a small amount for membership or startup fees.

Many of the schemes were carried out through online platforms such as the popular instant messaging app WeChat, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Such crimes, which usually involve forging official documents, certificates and seals, seriously infringe on public interests, damage the image of the party and government and endanger social stability, it read.

Launching a half-year campaign to crack down on such frauds in January, the ministry vowed to maintain high pressure on these crimes to better safeguard public rights and interests.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Chinese
police
expose
fraudulent organizations
IranDaily
 
Resource: xinhuanet.com
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3872 sec