The Chinese government made public the names of 43 fraudulent organizations that were uncovered by police during a targeted campaign.

These illegal organizations, usually titled as certain funds or projects, all involve suspects from Lingyun County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Ministry of Public Security, xinhuanet.com reported.

Under false pretenses of unfreezing national assets, targeted poverty alleviation or charity, the suspects lured victims into their schemes by promising huge profits by paying a small amount for membership or startup fees.

Many of the schemes were carried out through online platforms such as the popular instant messaging app WeChat, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Such crimes, which usually involve forging official documents, certificates and seals, seriously infringe on public interests, damage the image of the party and government and endanger social stability, it read.

Launching a half-year campaign to crack down on such frauds in January, the ministry vowed to maintain high pressure on these crimes to better safeguard public rights and interests.