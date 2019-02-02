European youth demonstrating to fight climate change

Demonstrations by junior high and high school students demanding the government do more to curb global warming have entered their fourth week in Belgium, attracting over 30,000 people in the latest rallies across the nation.

The teenagers are skipping classes once a week to get their voices heard on the street, and many adults are welcoming their move as a way to make society better for the future, mainichi.jp wrote.

"We're hot, hot, hotter than the climate!" So shouted many of the some 12,500 teens estimated by police to have marched through the center of Brussels on the morning of Jan. 31, a Thursday. They decided to come here instead of attending school to call for greater climate action.

The placards they carry are indicative of their distinct personalities.

"Skipping climate change is worse than skipping school," one card reads, while another asks, "The climate is changing. Why aren't we?"

Lola, a 14-year-old demonstrator, joined with two of her friends.

"We came here to bring change and we want to do something about climate change." She ditched class for the march, but her parents are "proud of me," she said, smiling.

The series of demonstrations began with a single notice posted on Facebook on Jan. 10. The first rally in the Belgian capital attracted just 3,000; by the third week the marches had spread to other locations with some 35,000 people total participating. In the fourth week, the size of each crowd shrank a bit as the movement became more dispersed. However, the drive as a whole has gained more steam, with more than 3,500 scientists in the European country expressing their support.

According to local media reports, schools are allowing the kids to go; some educational institutions are even making arrangements such as having their students attend the rallies in rotations so that individual students do not accumulate too many absent days. Other schools considered joining the march as a whole.

Anuna De Wever, a 17-year-old high school student who initiated the movement, calls for meeting the goal set by the Paris Agreement of capping temperature rise from the pre-industrial era at no more than 2°C , or 1.5°C if possible. Meeting the 1.5°C objective is a tough task because it would require signatory countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions by five times what they have promised. But the teenagers are bent on demanding politicians think again and do more by staging demonstrations every week until late May, when Belgium will have a general election.

Similar movements have been seen across Europe. In Sweden last fall, Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl, staged a two-week sit-in in front of the country's parliament and triggered school strikes seeking stronger climate change countermeasures. She was invited to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January and demanded that international leaders and top businesspeople introduce drastic steps to fight global warming.

Anuna said she wants the movement to attract participants in Japan, too.

"We see strikes on every continent now and I hope they will strike in Japan as well. Because it's important, it's a global issue and I hope everybody will work together."