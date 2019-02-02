Iran unveils long-range cruise missile

Iran unveiled a cruise missile with a range of 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) on Saturday during celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“This cruise missile needs a very short time for its preparedness and can fly at a low altitude,” Defense Minister Amir Hatami said during the unveiling ceremony.

Hatami said the surface-to-surface missile, named Hoveizeh after a city in southwest Iran known for its resistance during the 1980s Iran-Iraqi war, was from the Soumar family of cruise missiles which were unveiled in 2015.

The missile, designed and manufactured by experts at the ministry's aviation industries organization, was showcased at an exhibition of defense achievements in Tehran.

It has high precision and is capable of heavily destroying ground targets, the minister said.

The Ministry of Defense published a video showing the launch of the new cruise missile.

In the 37-second video on the ministry website, the launch was shown from different angles with the projectile finally hitting somewhere in the desert.

The flight test on Saturday was carried out on a 1,200-kilometer range and the missile accurately hit its targets, Hatami said.

"The Hoveizeh missile is the symbol of self-belief and an important defense achievement based on today's technological progress in the world."

The missile, he noted, shows that "no obstacle can hinder the Iranian nation's determination and will in the defense field."

Hatami cited remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has said Iran "will decisively respond to any kind of threat at the same level."

"The long-range Hoveizeh cruise missile is the long arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the cruise missile defense field," Hatami said.

Iran's "success in achieving this technology after the 700-kilometer Soumar cruise missile is an impressive step in increasing the capabilities of deterrent power of Iran’s Armed Forces," he added.

Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ aerospace division, said at the event Iran had overcome initial problems in producing jet engines for cruise missiles and could now manufacture a full range of the weapons.

Iran has reiterated that its missiles are defensive and used for deterrence in the face of repeated foreign threats. The country has said it will not negotiate on its missile capabilities under any circumstances.

'Great capacity'

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war on Iran inflicted heavy costs on the country, but led to great achievements such as deterrence.

"Iran's capability is a great capacity that should be taken into account," he said at the exhibition of defense achievements.

Larijani stressed that Iran has managed to make progress independently in the nuclear field.

"Regarding the nuclear issue, Iran did not rely on anyone, stood on its own feet and could make progress despite all problems created for Iran," he said.

"We are using our own capacities, and are not dependent on anyone as we have tasted the poison of dependence under the former regime," he said.

Larijani the international community has now "accepted that Iran never wants to lose its dignity."

Reuters, AP and Press TV contributed to this story.