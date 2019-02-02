Iran slams 'hegemonic' US over Venezuela

Political Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday criticized the United States for seeking “world hegemony” and denounced Washington for trying to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“The Americans are basically against all popular revolutions and independent countries and seek world hegemony by suppressing them,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Venezuela’s new ambassador in Tehran, Carlos Antonio Alcala Cordones.

Iran has voiced support for Maduro who faces pressure from the United States to step down. Russia, China, and Turkey have also backed Maduro.

The US government has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Most Latin American countries have done so as well, while European governments are also throwing their support behind Guaido, albeit more cautiously.

Rouhani reaffirmed Iran’s support for Venezuela’s government.

He emphasized that the unity of the Venezuelan people with the “legitimate” government of Maduro is very important to foil “the new US conspiracy.”

“We stand by the legitimate government of Maduro and believe that the Venezuelan people will thwart this conspiracy like previous plots with resistance and unity with the government,” Rouhani said.

Cordones thanked Iran for supporting Venezuela, saying his nation is “faced with global imperialism” but it will win “this new battle.”

Reuters contributed to this story.