0553 GMT February 02, 2019

Published: 0252 GMT February 02, 2019

Outcry in Sweden over footage of pregnant woman dragged off train

Two security officers were suspended in Sweden after footage emerged of them removing a heavily pregnant woman from a train on the Stockholm Metro and then pinning her down on a bench on the platform.

The woman who was traveling with her young daughter was allegedly caught without a ticket, aol.com reported.

In the footage, which has been widely shared online, the guards are seen removing her from the train at Hotorget station in central Stockholm.

The woman was taken to hospital following the incident as a precaution, according to reports.

The video sparked a social media furor, with claims that the incident was racially motivated.

SL – Stockholm's public transport authority – said that after being caught without a ticket she was going to be escorted from the subway by our public security officers when she started to resist.

SL said they continue to investigate the incident.

 

   
IranDaily
 
