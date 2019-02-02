Iran’s Azmoun signs for Russian giant Zenit

Sports Desk

Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun joined the Russian giant FC Zenit Saint Petersburg from Rubin Kazan on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 24-year-old completed the transfer to the Russian Premier League leader for a reported fee of €12 million.

Azmoun will wear the No. 7 shirt in his new club.

Azmoun had joined Rubin Kazan in December 2012 and had a loan spell at Rostov before making the move permanent in 2016.

He was part of the Rostov team that finished as the runner-up in the Russian title race a couple of seasons ago. Last year Azmoun returned to Rubin to once again link up with head coach Kurban Berdyev.

According to Sky Sports, Azmoun was also a transfer target for the English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves had agreed a £1.7m loan-fee with Kazan for the striker, with an option to buy on a permanent deal in the summer for £11.5m.

But the deal fell through because Kazan wanted an obligation to buy included, rather than the option which Wolves would agree to.

The Iranian has scored 42 goals in 154 outings during his five-and-a-half seasons in Russia.

Having scored 28 in 46 appearances for the country, Azmoun had four goals to his name to help his team reach the AFC Asian Cup semifinals in the UAE, only to suffer a 3-0 defeat against Japan.