Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (L) shoots the ball over New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during an NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, the US, on February 1, 2019. ANDY MARLIN/USA TODAY SPORTS

Kyrie Irving capped an eventful day by totaling 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists Friday night as the Boston Celtics recorded a 113-99 victory over the New York Knicks, whose home losing streak reached 13 games.

After addressing his impending free agency during the morning shoot-around by saying “ask me July 1,” Irving returned from missing the previous two games with a strained left hip and helped the Celtics win for the eighth time in nine games, Reuters reported.

Irving heard cheers in pregame introductions, and some fans chanted “We Want Kyrie” as the New Jersey native shot nine of 20, recorded his 13th double-double and reached double digits in rebounds for the second time.

The Knicks broke the team record for the longest home losing streak set during their 17-65 2014-15 campaign under coach Derek Fisher and former president Phil Jackson.

New York also dropped its season-high 12th straight game since beating the Lakers on January 4 and dropped to 2-25 in its last 27 games.

Nuggets 136 Rockets 122

Malik Beasley scored a career-high 35 points, Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and Denver nearly held James Harden below 30 points in a blowout of visiting Houston.

Harden finished with exactly 30 points and now has scored at least that many in 25 straight games. Nine came in the fourth quarter, the final on a three-pointer with just over a minute left to reach 30.

Torrey Craig scored a career-high 22 points off the bench for Denver, which ended a nine-game losing streak against the Rockets. The Nuggets last beat Houston on December 14, 2015.