Iranian vocalist Nazeri, Tajik musician Kholov to stage concert in London

Prominent Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri and Tajik composer and musician Davlatmand Kholov will stage a performance of Persian, Tajik and Kurdish songs for the first time in London on February 24.

The CEO of Mana Naqsh Institute Shahab Nikman said that the performance is to celebrate the official launch of the great international cultural project 'The Language of Love', and to unveil Nazeri's latest album, as well as to celebrate International Mother Language Day, IRNA wrote.

Each legend is a renowned musician in their own fields. The Sufi-inspired mysticism of Nazeri is enormously popular at home, and led the New York Times to dub the Kurdish musician 'the Persian Nightingale'. Kholov, meanwhile, is an expert on Central Asia folk music, particularly the 'Falak' of his native Tajikistan.

Nikman added that 'The Language of Love' aims to introduce the unrivalled status of Persian poetry and literature in conveying exalted concepts of love, peace and social interaction.

The project focuses on introducing 30 Persian poets in 11 Asian countries ranging from Syria to India and investigates their important roles in preserving cultural heritage of Persian-speaking people, he said.