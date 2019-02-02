'Pedovore' to participate in Tampere festival

Iranian short 'Pedovore', directed by Mohammad Kart, will experience its first international appearance in the competition section of the 49th Tampere Film Festival in Finland slated for March 6 to 10.

"Nobody takes the feeling of love in children seriously, but in the world that is like a Pedovore monster nothing is more beautiful and powerful than a child's love," reads the short synopsis of the film.

'Pedovore' received a mention for Best Director at the 35th Tehran International Short Film Festival, and is currently taking part in the short film competition section of the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Iran, ifilmtv.com reported.

Tampere Film Festival is a short film festival held in the Finnish city of Tampere. It is accredited by the film producers' society FIAPF, and the winning films will be introduced to the Oscars.

Over 4,000 films from all over the world were submitted to the Finnish festival's International Competition section, of which 59 were selected from 47 countries.