0553 GMT February 02, 2019

News ID: 238327
Published: 0347 GMT February 02, 2019

Egypt discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Cairo

Egypt discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Cairo

Archeologists discovered a number of ancient burial chambers containing a total of 40 mummies in the desert province of Minya, south of Cairo.

According to AP, the chambers, which were cut out of rock, are thought to have belonged to a middle-class family.

Officials said the family probably lived during the Ptolemaic, early Roman or Byzantine period.

The mummies are in good condition and at least 10 are of children.

Some were decorated with 'demotic handwriting' — a form of ancient Egyptian script used by ordinary people.

Archeologists also unearthed pottery, papyri and colorful mummy cases.

Egypt has made a series of archeological finds recently, and it has been heavily promoting them to revive its tourism industry.

Tourism is a staple of its economy that was decimated by the chaos that followed its 2011 uprising.

 

   
KeyWords
Egypt
mummies
Cairo
