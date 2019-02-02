Salehi: Iran ready to build light-water reactors for neighbors

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran is ready to design and construct light-water research reactors for the neighboring countries.

“We can now design research reactors,” Ali Akbar Salehi told reporters on the sideline of an exhibition in Tehran on Saturday, Mehr News Agency reported.

“If neighboring countries are interested in having light water research reactors, we can design and provide them with that and also train them so that they can produce their required radiopharmaceuticals,” Salehi said.

The greatest achievement of Iran’s nuclear industry is that Iranian experts have been equipped with nuclear science and are taking massive steps in both exploration and exploitation of uranium, he highlighted.

Iran nuclear chief also pointed to the good nuclear cooperation between Iran and the European Union, saying that European countries have promised to provide €20m to build “the best nuclear safety center in West Asia” in Iran.