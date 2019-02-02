MP: Oil industry development unstoppable

The development of Iran's oil industry cannot be stopped, said an Iranian lawmaker.

Asadollah Qarahkhani told Shana that over the past years and decades, Iran's oil industry has continued its development despite sanctions.

Preventing Iran's oil exports was "more of a joke; we have our customers, and the development of this industry can never he stopped", he said.

The MP noted that the Iranian oil industry has experienced various ups and downs since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In all these years, even during the eight-year Iraqi imposed war (1980-88), the development of Iran's oil industry and crude exports did not stop, he said.

Today, this industry is among the main pillars of economic development in the country, the MP added.

"We have experienced the [US] sanctions in different periods, but this time, the Americans have viewed sanctions differently, and we also have different scenarios for this sort of views," he said.

Qarahkhani noted that following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, US sanctions policies against Iran's oil industry have always been doomed to failure.

The lawmaker, who is also the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's Energy Committee, added, "Our oil exports will not decrease to zero."

The MP noted this was proven when US President Donald Trump, following his May 8 pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, granted exemptions from Washington's nuclear sanctions to eight customers of Iranian oil, somehow backing down on his previous statements.

"I believe that the sanctions are not effective enough to the extent that they prevent us from reaching our goals. During the past 40 years, huge achievements have been made in the [domestic] oil, gas and petrochemicals industries."