Pakistan's former premier taken from jail to hospital

Sharif was taken from the Kot Lakhpat prison to a government hospital on Saturday, officials said.

"Nawaz Sharif has been moved to hospital from jail," a senior government official told AFP from Lahore, where Sharif is serving a seven-year jail sentence for graft, Presstv Reported.

The former prime minister, who has been facing multiple health issues, was moved to hospital to undergo necessary medical tests, reports said.

Sharif is serving a second jail term. His first prison term, which was ten years, was related to his family property in London. He was released in September after another court suspended his sentence pending an appeal hearing, but was again sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption in a second case.

His brother, Shahbaz, is an opposition leader in the National Assembly. He became the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) following Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court.

The PML-N party lost the election on July 25 to the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by former cricket hero Imran Khan.

The one-time strongman of Pakistan, who has been prime minister on three occasions, has constantly denied the charges against him.

Nawaz Sharif claims he was targeted by the country's powerful military-security establishment.