Turkey captures four Daesh suspects near border with Syria

The Turkish Defense Ministry on its official Twitter account on Saturday said that border units from Turkish armed forces captured the four "Daesh terrorists" on Friday in the Akcakale district of Sanliurfa province in the country’s southeast.

The state-run Anadolu news agency reported that one of the suspects, identified as Feride Samur, was being sought with a red notice arrest warrant, Presstv Reported.

In recent years, Daesh terrorists have carried out a series of gun and bomb attacks in Turkey.

Back in October 2015, twin bombings targeted a pro-Kurdish peace rally in the capital Ankara, killing 103 people and injuring more than 500. The government put the blame on Daesh terrorists.

Turkey has stepped up anti-terror operations against Daesh’s network inside the country in the last couple of years, arresting many suspected terrorists and busting several terror cells across the country.

In July last year, Turkish security forces arrested dozens of people suspected to be foreign members of Daesh in an array of counter-terrorism operations across Istanbul.

Daesh, which once held large swaths in Syria and Iraq, has not lost all of its urban bastions in both Arab countries, thanks to constant counter-terror operations carried out by the Syrian and Iraqi armies. However, remnants of Daesh conduct sporadic attacks against government troops and civilians alike in the war-torn countries.

In recent months, thousands of Daesh terrorists fled after Syrian army troops liberated Syrian cities, towns, and villages from militants and terrorists.