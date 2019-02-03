Delhi air quality still 'very poor'

The Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning with overcast skies, as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4°C.

The average temperature is a notch above the season's average. Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital remains in 'very poor' category. The PM 10 levels 223 and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 152, timesnownews.com wrote.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) advised to the citizens Stop outdoor activity at early morning and after sunset times. Residents should also avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. News agency PTI reported that the maximum temperature was forecast to be 19°C, normal for this time of the year, a meteorological department official said.

The worst Air Quality Index in the city was recorded in Punjabi Bagh area at 407 on Sunday. The overall air quality on Saturday was also in 'very poor' category. Little shower may deteriorate the air quality by introducing huge amounts of moisture instead of washing away pollutants.