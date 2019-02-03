RSS
0311 GMT February 03, 2019

News ID: 238355
Published: 0955 GMT February 03, 2019

Believe it or not, global warming might have caused the arctic blast

Believe it or not, global warming might have caused the arctic blast
JEFF WHEELER, STAR TRIBUNE

Last week’s arctic temperatures may have shocked millennials, but the American Minnesotans of a certain age swear they can remember such frigid spells as fairly regular events, startribune.com wrote.

They’re right, and climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld can explain why.

Five or six decades ago, the polar vortex — the thick mass of cold low-pressure air that swirls counterclockwise around the North Pole — would spill bone-chilling air down to Minnesota every two to three years.

Not anymore.

“This one is as bad as we’ve had in three decades,” said Blumenfeld, senior climatologist in the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

And for anyone who developed doubts about global warming in last week’s deep freeze, Blumenfeld said not so. In his mind, the data demonstrate that climate change is real: Decades have passed since Minnesota trudged through its last extreme deep freeze.

“These used to be much more regular occurrences,” he said.

   
