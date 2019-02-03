Trump: Military intervention in Venezuela an 'option'

US President Trump in an interview broadcast Sunday said America’s military intervention in crisis-hit Venezuela is an “option.”

“Well I don't want to say that,” he told CBS when asked about military intervention and any national security interest.

“But certainly it's something that's on the – it's an option,” he added.

The also said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro requested a meeting “a number of months ago” and Trump turned it down.

“I decided at the time, ‘no’ because so many really horrible things have been happening in Venezuela when you look at that country," he said.

"That was the wealthiest country of all in that part of the world which is a very important part of the world. And now you look at the poverty and you look at the anguish and you look at the crime and you look at all of the things happening," he added.

Last month, a handful of countries, led by the United States, recognized Juan Guaido, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, as the nation's interim president.

Supporters of Maduro and Guaido demonstrated Saturday in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in the latest round of protests.

Fanning Venezuela crisis

REUTERS

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday countries which have recognized Guaido were fueling Venezuela's troubles and punishing millions of its people.

Cavusoglu said that the countries which were supporting Guaido should instead have worked for negotiations to resolve Venezuela’s crisis.

“There is a problem in a country, there is a spark that can turn into a fire at any moment. In this case, they should have contributed to the solution of the problem through dialogue,” Cavusoglu told reporters in Istanbul.

“But is that how they handled things? No. On the contrary, the event was fueled from the outside. The people of Venezuela are being punished by such an approach,” he said.

Cavusoglu said Turkey had tried to initiate talks on Venezuela last year between Washington and Latin American countries. “But today, none of the countries that have taken these steps against Venezuela has sought dialogue.”

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has strengthened economic and political ties with Caracas, called Maduro last month to urge him to stand tall against “anti-democratic developments.”

The Hill and Reuters contributed to this story.