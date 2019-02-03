DEBKAfile: Neither Israel nor US has capacity to counter Iran’s new cruise missile

Iran says seeks no permission to boost defense capabilities

The new Hoveizeh cruise missile with a range of 1,350km was tested on Saturday, Feb. 2, as Iran’s answer to the successful Israeli-US Arrow-3 missile test on Jan. 22, DEBKAfile’s military sources reported.

The Hoveizeh, which belongs to the Soumar family of cruise missiles, Iran demonstrated that, while Israel’s Defense Ministry Research Administration and the US Missile Defense Agency were intent on developing missiles capable of striking targets outside Earth’s atmosphere, the Islamic Republic had succeeded in producing low-flying cruise missiles that fly to target under their radar. Iran is confident that neither the United States nor Israel has the answer to it. And indeed, say our military experts, no military force in the world has so far found an effective means of intercepting cruise missiles before they strike, unless they are of short range.

Cruise missiles can hug mountains and hills and dip into valleys, thereby evading the radars of counter-missile systems.

Therefore, the successful test of the Hoveizeh cruise missile is highly significant despite Western attempts to play it down.

Iran stance

A senior spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces once again reiterated his country’s message of peace and friendship to the world, emphasizing that the country seeks no one's permission to boost its defense capabilities.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran manufactures any equipment it requires to defend the country and will not ask for anybody's permission in this regard," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told IRNA on Sunday.

He added that Iran has been enhancing its power since the victory of the Islamic Revolution some 40 years ago, and currently enjoys high capabilities in defense and security sectors, according to Press TV.

The military official emphasized that the Islamic Republic continues to play its role as a powerful country in both regional and global spheres.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran's defense equipment, capabilities and power are meant for deterrence. However, if any country sought aggression ... against this land, it would be given such a strong response that it would regret what it has done," Shekarchi added.

The military official said the Iranian Armed Forces are capable of "easily" defending the country's interests, adding, "We are saying to the whole world that Iran's message is not war and bloodshed but peace and friendship."

Over the past years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite sanctions and economic pressures on the country.

The Islamic Republic maintains that its military power poses no threat to other countries and is based on its military doctrine of deterrence.

Back in December, Brigadier General Hatami said the Islamic Republic is currently one of the world’s topmost missile powers despite being subject to severe sanctions during the past 40 years.

“Today, Iran is among the world’s topmost powers in building missiles, radars, armored vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” the defense minister said, emphasizing that Iran's defense power is meant to send the message of peace and friendship to other nations.

The defense chief's remarks came after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Iran is not seeking war with any country, but the Armed Forces should develop their capabilities to deter any potential aggressor.

“That reality – along with the need for the country to address the areas where it is lagging behind – necessitates additional and extraordinary diligence in all spheres, including naval power,” the Leader said.