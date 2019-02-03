RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0311 GMT February 03, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238365
Published: 0305 GMT February 03, 2019

'The Fog' wins Best Short, Best Actress awards at Rosarito festival

'The Fog' wins Best Short, Best Actress awards at Rosarito festival

Iranian film 'The Fog', directed by Ali Shoorvarzi, took the Best Short and Best Actress awards at the Third Rosarito International Film Festival in the United States held on February 1-2.

'The Fog' narrates the story of a woman working at funeral parlor who has not prepared any dead body after her child's death and is in recovery following depression. She returns to work and has to prepare the dead body of a child, but she changes her mind, Mehr News Agency reported.

Several other Iranian films were also nominated in various categories at the festival including 'We Are Not Princesses' by Sara Maamouri, in Best documentary; 'It Rains Slowly' by Saeed Nejati in Best short; 'Look at Me for a Moment' by Mohammad Gharibi in Best short, Best director, Best actor, Best actress, Best photography, Best edition; 'Wander About Me' by Ghazaleh Soltani in Best feature film; and 'Free Fly From The Fifth Floor' by Araz Pourvatan in Best short.

 

   
KeyWords
'The Fog'
Rosarito
Iran
IranDaily
film
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 2/1748 sec