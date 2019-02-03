'The Fog' wins Best Short, Best Actress awards at Rosarito festival

Iranian film 'The Fog', directed by Ali Shoorvarzi, took the Best Short and Best Actress awards at the Third Rosarito International Film Festival in the United States held on February 1-2.

'The Fog' narrates the story of a woman working at funeral parlor who has not prepared any dead body after her child's death and is in recovery following depression. She returns to work and has to prepare the dead body of a child, but she changes her mind, Mehr News Agency reported.

Several other Iranian films were also nominated in various categories at the festival including 'We Are Not Princesses' by Sara Maamouri, in Best documentary; 'It Rains Slowly' by Saeed Nejati in Best short; 'Look at Me for a Moment' by Mohammad Gharibi in Best short, Best director, Best actor, Best actress, Best photography, Best edition; 'Wander About Me' by Ghazaleh Soltani in Best feature film; and 'Free Fly From The Fifth Floor' by Araz Pourvatan in Best short.