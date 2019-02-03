Ronaldo laments Juventus mistakes in late Parma draw

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Juventus looks on as Gervinho of Parma celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizing goal during a Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy, on February 2, 2019. TULLIO M. PUGLIA/GETTY IMAGES

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy after his side's 3-3 draw with Parma in the Serie A on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored a brace as Juve took a 3-1 lead, only for a late double from Gervinho to secure a draw for Parma at Allianz Stadium, FourFourTwo reported.

While the Portuguese star was glad to get on the scoresheet, the 33-year-old rued the result for the league leader.

"I'm happy about the goals but not the result. This is football," Ronaldo told DAZN.

"We dropped back in the final few minutes and Parma capitalized on our mistakes.

"I don't think the last few results are because of our heavy workload. We're relaxed and not worried.

"We're confident in the ability of this team and its technical quality, as well as the coach and the staff."

Juve is now winless in two matches, having been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta on Wednesday.

Despite the draw, Juve is nine points clear atop Serie A and unbeaten in 22 league matches this season.

Allegri anger

Massimiliano Allegri was also left fuming after Juventus surrendered a two-goal lead against Parma.

Juve head coach lamented the fact his team failed to get the basics right in order to see the game out, with Mario Mandzukic guilty of taking liberties in a risky area at the death.

"It was the first time this back-four had played together and we didn't help the center-backs, always leaving them in one-on-one situations," Allegri told DAZN, having given Leonardo Spinazzola a start along with new loan signing Martin Caceres.

"They need to realize there is no shame in hoofing the ball into the stands if needs be.

"At least we gave those who complained we weren't entertaining enough something to enjoy.

"Beautiful football doesn't [always] pay off, at the end of the day you've got to just kick it away from your goal.

"We lowered our guard after going 3-1 up and then again on the final ball for the equalizer. You cannot play with that attitude in the 93rd minute with the ball at the corner flag.

"It was conceptually the wrong thing to try to keep that in play. Just kick it out."