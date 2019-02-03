Thompson returns from illness to lead Warriors past Lakers

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (C) lays up a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA, the US, on February 2, 2019. RAY CHAVEZ/BAY AREA NEWS GROUP

Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence with an illness to score 28 points and light up the Lakers for the second time in 13 days, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 115-101 victory Saturday night over a Los Angeles team again missing LeBron James.

Splash Brother Stephen Curry missed his first eight shots before a layup with 6:20 remaining and still wound up with 14 points, two days after going off for 41 in a loss to the 76ers when he hit 10 three-pointers, The Associated Press reported.

The rest of the Warriors picked up the slack.

Andre Iguodala hit a go-ahead triple in the final minute of the third, two more early in the fourth as Golden State pulled away and finished with 17 points. DeMarcus Cousins contributed his first double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in his second home game and seventh in all since coming back from a nearly yearlong recovery from surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Kevin Durant added 21 points and 11 of the Warriors' 31 assists.

The Lakers hung tough without James just as they did here in a 127-101 victory Christmas night. They lost James in the third quarter of that game to a strained left groin. He returned from a 17-game absence Thursday night against the Clippers only to sit again Saturday.

James' rest was for what coach Luke Walton called "load management." The four-time MVP had been set for his second game back but woke up Friday "very sore" after playing 40 minutes in the 123-120 overtime win against the Clippers. He finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.