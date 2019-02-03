'Empty View' set to animate Romania festival

Iran animation 'Empty View', written and directed by Ali Zare-Qanatnowi, is slated to go on the silver screen at the 2019 edition of Alpin Film Festival in Romania from March 3-10 in Bușteni, Romania.

The flick will take part in the competition section of the Romanian event, ifilmtv.com reported.

'Empty View' tells the story of a mother anxiously awaiting the return of her son from war.

The animation, which took over two years to design and produce, combines 2D and 3D animation techniques for the first time in Iranian cinema on such a scale.

The Alpin Film Festival is a cultural film, photography and book event, created with the goal to celebrate and promote mountain civilization with all its related activities, such as sport, adventure, tourism, ecology, education and economics.