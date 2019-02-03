Pope condemns Yemen war ahead of historic Persian Gulf visit

TONY GENTILE/REUTERS/POOL Pope Francis speaks to reporters aboard a plane on the way to Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on February 3, 2019.

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula on Sunday, just hours after issuing his strongest condemnation yet of the war in Yemen, where his host the United Arab Emirates has a leading military role.

The Pope said in his regular Sunday address in Vatican City that he was following the urgent humanitarian crisis in Yemen with great concern. He urged all sides to implement a fragile peace deal and help deliver aid to millions of hungry people, Reuters reported.

“The cry of these children and their parents rise up to God,” he told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let us pray strongly because they are children who are hungry, who are thirsty, they don’t have medicine and they are in danger of death,” he said before boarding his flight to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

The UAE plays a leading role in the Saudi-led coalition battling in Yemen to reinstate the former government in the nearly four-year war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

The United Nations is trying to implement a truce and troop withdrawal deal in the main Yemeni port of Hodeida that was agreed in December talks as a trust-building step that could pave the way for political negotiations to end the conflict.

The Pope has been invited to visit the United Arab Emirates by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, to take part in an international interfaith meeting as part of the Persian Gulf state’s “year of tolerance.”

But Francis has faced criticism over the two-day visit because of the UAE’s part in the war in Yemen as a member of the Saudi-led coalition against the impoverished country, the Guardian reported.

The Pope will spend less than 48 hours in the UAE, where he will meet Muslim leaders and celebrate an outdoor mass for some 120,000 Catholics. He has said the trip is an opportunity to write “a new page in the history of relations between religions.”

The UAE, which named 2019 its Year of Tolerance, says the visit reflects its history as a “cradle of diversity.”

But it also faces criticism from human rights groups for jailing activists, including Ahmed Mansoor, an Emirati who is serving a 10-year sentence for criticizing the government on social media, Reuters reported.

“We are calling on Pope Francis to raise the issue of their incarceration with his hosts, and urge their immediate and unconditional release,” Amnesty International said in a statement on Saturday.

UAE authorities did not immediately reply to a request for comment.