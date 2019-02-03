Syrian military says US-led coalition targets its position in east

A Syrian military official said the US-led coalition attacked an army artillery position in the country’s east, wounding two soldiers and destroying a cannon.

An unnamed military official said the US-led coalition targeted one of the Syrian Arab Army military formations in Bu Kamal area in southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, SANA reported.

Syria's state news agency quoted the military source as saying that the attack late Saturday was followed by a foiled incursion by Daesh terrorists.

SANA reporter said that, in parallel with the coalition’s aggression, Daesh terrorists attacked military points in the area, but the army units repelled the attack and killed and wounded most of the terrorists.

Spokesman for the US-led coalition Col. Sean Ryan said Sunday the partner forces acted in "self-defense" after coming under fire from the western side of the Euphrates river. Ryan said an investigation is underway, AP reported.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned coalition airstrikes, allegedly carried out to target terrorists in Syria, on civilian and military positions in the country.

Syria has regarded the US-led campaign as a violation of its territorial integrity. The coalition said on Thursday that nearly 1,200 civilians had been killed in its airstrikes over the past three and a half years, Press TV wrote.