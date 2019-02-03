RSS
0755 GMT February 03, 2019

News ID: 238378
Published: 0401 GMT February 03, 2019

13 people sentenced to prison for participating in illegal gatherings

13 people sentenced to prison for participating in illegal gatherings

National Desk

A court in Iran on Sunday sentenced 13 people to prison for participating in last year’s illegal gatherings in the country.

They have been sentenced to six months to one year in prison on charges of acting against national security by taking part in illegal gatherings in August 2018 over economic hardships, according to IRNA.

Five women are among the prisoners.

 

 

   
