W. Azarbaijan's 10-month exports witnessed over twofold growth

Northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan exported goods valued at over $1.1 billion during March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019, indicating a growth of over twofold year-on-year, said a senior Iranian official.

Provincial Governor General Mohammad-Mehdi Shahriari said the 10-month exports figure indicates a 144-percent growth in terms of value compared with the amount for the same period of the previous year, when the province's overseas sales stood at $450 million, Mehr News Agency reported.

Located in a strategic region, West Azarbaijan Province borders Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province's trade transactions are conducted through five land border crossings of Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sarv and Tamarchin.

The province’s main export items are steel products, foodstuff, dates, flooring and cables as well as agricultural products such as watermelon, walnut, plum, tomato, almond and apple.