0755 GMT February 03, 2019

News ID: 238382
Published: 0438 GMT February 03, 2019

French minister calls EU competition rules 'absurd'

BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Nathalie Loiseau

France’s Europe affairs minister said on Sunday the bloc’s competition rules were absurd and needed to be overhauled, citing the difficulties Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Siemens SIEDn.DE are facing over their planned rail business merger.

“I’m not criticizing the (European) Commission for applying the rules ... But these rules are absurd and were set up in the 20th century and we’re in 2019,” the French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau told LCI television, Reuters reported.

The European Commission is set this week to block the tie-up, a deal which Loiseau has said is necessary to let them compete against a much bigger Chinese rival.

Loiseau said Paris was still trying to convince the commission why the merger was needed to be more competitive against large international rail groups.

 

   
KeyWords
French minister
EU competition rules
IranDaily
'absurd'
 
