0755 GMT February 03, 2019

Published: 0440 GMT February 03, 2019

Iran's first dimethyl carbonate production unit operational

IRNA

For the first time in Iran, a chemical unit for producing dimethyl carbonate ammonium hydroxide became operational in the industrial city of Bazneh in Shazand, central Iranian province of Markazi, in ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by a number of provincial officials, IRNA reported.

The unit, which has a nominal production capacity of 14,000 tons, involved an investment of $1.09 million. The project created 30 direct and 500 indirect jobs.

Dimethyl carbonate ammonium hydroxide is used as a green solvent in the production of adhesives and industrial dyes.

 

 

 

 

 

   
