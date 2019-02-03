Minister: Iran's voluntary forces to skirt economic sanctions

Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dezhpasand said on Sunday that the enemy seeks to block the country's financial routes by imposing economic sanctions and the role of Basij (Iran's voluntary forces) is to thwart their conspiracy.

According to IRNA, Dezhpasand told commanders of Basji forces, "Under the present circumstances, we are suffering dastardly economic sanctions. Basij should draw up a timely program to prevent probable damages which might be caused by sanctions."

On May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran in two phases, both already in place.

Basij has played a significant role in the country's economy during the eight-year (1980-88) Iraqi-imposed war against Iran, he said.