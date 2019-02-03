Iran's Defense Ministry to make 44 civilian vessels

Based on a contract with Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the Defense Ministry will manufacture 44 advanced watercraft for civilian use.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami signed a $500-million contract, under which the Defense Ministry has undertaken to manufacture 44 modern vessels for the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The defense minister said the agreement would do away with Iran's dependence on foreign countries to meet its needs for civilian vessels.

According to the contract, the Defense Ministry will manufacture various types of vessels with civilian application, including rescue and relief vessels, dredging ships, fireboats, marine pollution skimmers, as well as passenger boats for promoting the tourism industry.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sector.